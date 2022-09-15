PTI assails govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday came down hard on the coalition government, especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for using religion card for spreading hatred against party chief Imran Khan. Speaking at a presser, ex-religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri along with former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, said that PML-N is running a malicious campaign to make a leader like Imran Khan, who to his credit has spoken against Islamophobia and other issues confronting the Muslim across the world, controversial.

The response from PTI leaders comes moments after PML-N leader Javed Latif, in a presser, accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam by supporting the Ahmediya community during his tenure.” “When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] didn’t Imran Khan give interviews to foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif added.

Condemning Latif’s remarks, Qadri said categorically said that when he joined Imran Khan, it was not just for his political ideology but also his religious ideology, recalling that the policies formed during Imran Khan’s tenure were proof of his love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“The war being waged by the incumbent regime is quite dangerous as it would create divisions and violence…these are the people who want to spread hatred and chaos in the country which is not acceptable,” he warned.

Speaking on the occasion, former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Javed Latif’s statements were aimed at instigating religious hatred among the people, which is condemnable.

“Imran Khan is at peak of his popularity...PTI is the only party which signifies unity today as it has members from all religious sects and cultures,” he added.

He said that it is privy to the masses what Imran Khan did for upholding Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when he was in power and when he is not in power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022