AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI assails govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday came down hard on the coalition government, especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for using religion card for spreading hatred against party chief Imran Khan. Speaking at a presser, ex-religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri along with former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, said that PML-N is running a malicious campaign to make a leader like Imran Khan, who to his credit has spoken against Islamophobia and other issues confronting the Muslim across the world, controversial.

The response from PTI leaders comes moments after PML-N leader Javed Latif, in a presser, accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam by supporting the Ahmediya community during his tenure.” “When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] didn’t Imran Khan give interviews to foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif added.

Condemning Latif’s remarks, Qadri said categorically said that when he joined Imran Khan, it was not just for his political ideology but also his religious ideology, recalling that the policies formed during Imran Khan’s tenure were proof of his love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“The war being waged by the incumbent regime is quite dangerous as it would create divisions and violence…these are the people who want to spread hatred and chaos in the country which is not acceptable,” he warned.

Speaking on the occasion, former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Javed Latif’s statements were aimed at instigating religious hatred among the people, which is condemnable.

“Imran Khan is at peak of his popularity...PTI is the only party which signifies unity today as it has members from all religious sects and cultures,” he added.

He said that it is privy to the masses what Imran Khan did for upholding Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when he was in power and when he is not in power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan PMLN Javed Latif coalition government

Comments

1000 characters

PTI assails govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories