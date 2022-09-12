Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case, Aaj News reported.

He has been granted bail till September 20.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up the court proceeding and inquired whether the PT had joined the investigation. The investigation officer (IO) replied that Imran only submitted a written statement.

The judge criticised the IO, asking why Imran's written response was not submitted in the report given to the court.

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

The ATC judge then asked Imran to appear before the court in person to face the trial after which the former PM arrived amid strict security.

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally.

He had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

The former PM had later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. The IHC had told him to take it up with the ATC, since terrorism cases are handled by a specific court.