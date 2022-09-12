AGL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
ANL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TREET 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.64%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
WAVES 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,275 Increased By 58.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,911 Decreased By -36.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,689 Decreased By -81.3 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

  • Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act
BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 12:28pm
Follow us

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case, Aaj News reported.

He has been granted bail till September 20.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up the court proceeding and inquired whether the PT had joined the investigation. The investigation officer (IO) replied that Imran only submitted a written statement.

The judge criticised the IO, asking why Imran's written response was not submitted in the report given to the court.

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

The ATC judge then asked Imran to appear before the court in person to face the trial after which the former PM arrived amid strict security.

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally.

He had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

The former PM had later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. The IHC had told him to take it up with the ATC, since terrorism cases are handled by a specific court.

Pakistan ATC Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall continues, hovers at 229-230 level

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Read more stories