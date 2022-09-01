ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended on Thursday the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 12, Aaj News reported.

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The ATC also directed the former PM to submit Rs100,000 as surety.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer, Babar Awan pointed out that the PTI chairman had appeared before the ATC in line with its directives.

The lawyer added that four new sections had been added to the FIR against the former PM, namely 186 (offence of obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty), 504 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Awan said that his client should be granted bail for these charges. The court said that notices would be issued instead.

He was granted bail by the Islamabad ATC till September 1 (today) in the case.

Earlier this week, Imran had offered to “take back” his controverisial remarks. Justice Minallah said he was expecting that the PTI chairman would admit to making a mistake.

A five-member bench heard the contempt case against Khan and gave him a chance to submit another reply.

Hamid Khan, representing the PTI chairman, sought one-week time to file a supplementary reply.