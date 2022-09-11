66 flights carrying flood relief items have arrived in country so far

ISLAMABAD: With the arrival of four more flights, two each from the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, the total flights loaded with humanitarian assistance for the flood victims from the international community reached 66 that have landed in Pakistan so far.

In continuation of humanitarian assistance, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that two flights from the US on Saturday carrying flood relief assistance landed at Sukkur Airport.

A total five of such flights from the US have landed in Pakistan carrying relief goods for the flood affectees. “Humanitarian assistance from USA is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” the spokesperson added.

He further stated that in continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and the UAE, two relief flights from the UAE landed on Saturday at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In total, 31 flights from the UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food, medical supplies, and tents etc. “Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of UAE for their continuous and valuable support in these times of grave crisis,” he stated.

From Turkey, a total of 11 flights loaded with humanitarian assistance have landed so far in Pakistan, four from China, one from Uzbekistan, four from Qatar, one from France, two from the UNICEF, three from the UNHCR, one from Turkmenistan, two from World Food Programme (WFP), and one from Jordan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022