AGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
EPCL 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.77%)
FLYNG 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 30.12 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.77%)
MLCF 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.35%)
OGDC 80.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
TREET 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 15,095 Increased By 62.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,803 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners lift UK’s FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 12:33pm
Follow us

UK’s main stock index was lifted by mining shares on Thursday, as a few major metal producers threatened to disrupt supply against a backdrop of global recession fears, while Primark owner Associated British Foods tumbled on dour profit forecast.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 edged 0.3% higher, while the more domestically focused mid-FTSE 250 was up 0.5%, as of 0709 GMT.

The mining sector climbed 1.5%, tracking firm copper prices on concerns of potential disruptions in major producer-countries.

The rate-sensitive banking sector advanced 0.4%, after dropping more than 2% in the previous session.

Banks, retailers lift UK’s FTSE 100

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.5% in early trading, with focus squarely on a rate decision by the European Central Bank due around 1215 GMT.

The ECB’s choice will be between a 50 and 75 basis point increase in the zero-percent deposit rate, with trader expectations leaning towards a bigger increase but not with full conviction.

Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, sending its shares down 6.8% as the movie chain operator struggles to restructure debt.

Associated British Foods slid 8.3% after the company flagged lower profit for next year, as its Primark fashion business struggled with rising costs and inflation.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Miners lift UK’s FTSE 100 on supply disruption concerns

High electricity production cost, line losses: Miftah rules out possibility of zero load-shedding

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

Pakistan’s energy landscape to be based on indigenous renewable sources, says Dastgir

Oil prices climb on tight supply worries

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Read more stories