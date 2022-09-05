AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PTI denies secret contacts between IK, Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has denied reports of “behind-the-scenes” connections between former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan and said that the news circulating on social media had nothing to do with reality.

According to the details, in a statement released on the social media website, Twitter, on Sunday, the former information minister said that the position of PTI Chairman Imran regarding the country’s political situation is very unambiguous and categorical. “No group or elite has the right to make decisions about the country’s future… this will be decided by the people,” he said.

He said that without the official announcement of the date of general elections, the party will not become part of any secret or announced negotiation process. “Instead of crafting fabricated news stories, the date of the elections should be seriously considered and announced,” he advised without naming any group or political party.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that there were no behind-the-scenes contact or meetings taking place with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif or any of his representatives and there was no need for it. “All such reports are just speculations which have nothing to do with reality,” he maintained.

