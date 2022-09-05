AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Fesco releases over 40,000 electricity meters for consumers: CEO

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
FAISALABAD: An e-Kachhari was organised on Facebook at Fesco headquarters to listen to customer issues. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Engr Bashir Ahmed said that Fesco has released more than 40,000 meters of electricity, so that timely connections can be made to consumers and faulty meters can be replaced immediately.

He congratulated Fesco officers and employees for their tireless efforts during the recent rains and storms and for performing their duties and uninterrupted power supply regardless of weather conditions. On this occasion, he directed Fesco officers and employees to solve the problems of consumer electricity immediately so that the image of Fesco can be seen as a consumer friendly company.

He said that provision of best customer services to customers, prompt resolution of electricity related problems and uninterrupted supply of electricity is the top priority of Fesco. He said that in the light of the government’s vision, the holding of open houses is proving to be helpful in solving the electricity problems of consumers immediately.

He further said that apart from the monitoring cell, 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 is working round the clock to redress the complaints of consumers. He appealed to the electricity consumers to cooperate in suppressing the electricity thieves so that the complete elimination of electricity theft from Fesco can be possible and the electricity consumers can get relief.

At the launch of the online court, the Chief Executive said that 96 percent of the complaints of the customers have been resolved with reference to the first e-court. Meanwhile, more than 87 customers from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar reported various problems on Facebook to Fesco chief, during the two-hour long online chat, including overloading of transformers, change of poles, change of meters and release of new connections.

