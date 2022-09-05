AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi gains ahead of OPEC+ meet as oil prices climb

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday as oil prices rose ahead of Monday’s OPEC+ meeting, while Qatar continued its down trend as inflation worries and the tightening US Federal Reserve policy outlook sapped investors’ risk appetite.

Oil, a key driver for Gulf markets, rose 66 cents to $93.02 a barrel on Friday on expectations that the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia will discuss output cuts.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.4%, with Riyad Bank increasing 3.3% while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 1.5% at 37.65 riyals ($10.02).

Among other stocks, Arabian Contracting Services Company gained 0.6% after its board proposed a 1.90 riyals per share half yearly dividend.

In Qatar, the index slipped 0.3%, extending the losses for six straight sessions, as gains in industrial stocks were offset by losses in the financial sectors with commercial Bank decreasing 1.8%. Industries Qatar was up 1%. Separately, Qatar’s foreign minister said in remarks cited by Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that his government will step up investments in the gas sector. Egypt’s blue-chip index ended 0.6% higher as the country’s lone cigarette maker, Eastern Company, jumped 3%, after it raised prices for its Local Cigarettes Brands effective Sept. 4.

Oil prices Oil Saudi Arabia’s stock market US Federal Reserve policy

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi gains ahead of OPEC+ meet as oil prices climb

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories