AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

  • Finance minister says government has already suspended duty and taxes on import of onion and tomato
BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2022 06:18pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the government will permit Pakistan's textile sector to import cotton to meet its demand after an estimated 1.4 million acres of the area where the crop is cultivated in Sindh faced destruction due to floods.

In a press conference, he promised that the government would aid the textile sector by allowing the import of cotton so it could fulfill its needs.

He noted that date and sugarcane crops have also seen massive destruction while issues are being faced in transporting tomatoes and onions to major cities of Pakistan, which was in turn driving their prices upward.

“Half of the onion crop in Sindh also witnessed total destruction,” he said. “As an initial step, we have suspended duty and taxes on import of onions and tomatoes.”

According to the finance minister, import of onion from Afghanistan resulted in reduction of its price in many parts of the country.

“Sugar and ghee prices are also falling due to efforts of the current government,” he said. “We will control inflation in the next two months.”

His press conference comes as a follow up to former finance minister Shaukat Tarin who addressed reporters at the Karachi Press Club in which the latter urged the government to secure relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in view of floods and import cheap oil from Russia.

Responding to his remarks, Miftah said that people were suffering due to floods but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in political point scoring.

Terming the appeal to buy oil from Russia baseless, Miftah added that it might not be compatible with refineries of Pakistan.

“Pakistan has never bought oil from Russia and PTI did not do it either during its rule,” he said, also blaming Tarin for trying to jeopardising the IMF deal at the last minute.

He underlined that PTI paid $25,000 per month to American lobbying firm to improve their relations between the political party and government of US.

Miftah also censured PTI for “violating the IMF deal in February to give amnesty to its friends.”

If PTI had cleared the no-confidence motion, it would have ended the subsidy and raised petrol prices in April 2022, Miftah said.

“Even the Finance Division was informed of this and PTI is just selling lies,” he said. “It is also justifying its conspiracy against IMF programme.”

Miftah, however, admitted that the economy was facing a renewed wave of inflation due to floods and prices of food items had soared.

Cotton Miftah Ismail Onions price tomatoes Floods in Pakistan import of onion and tomato onions import Import of onions Import of tomatoes

Comments

1000 characters

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Lightning strikes kill 23 people in eastern India

Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach

NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

Read more stories