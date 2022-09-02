AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Sep 02, 2022
India’s Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

AFP Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 05:52pm
DUBAI: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament with a knee injury, the country’s cricket board said Friday.

Jadeja, a left-hander who bats in the middle-order and bowls spin, played a key role in India’s victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong to make the Super Four stage.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will replace Jadeja in the squad ahead of Sunday’s clash against either Pakistan or Hong Kong.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament,” the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

They added Patel would join the team soon in Dubai.

Pandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective

Jadeja made 35 and put on a key 52-run stand with Hardik Pandya as India chased down 148 with two balls to spare against Pakistan.

He then returned figures of 1-15 while bowling in his side’s 40-run win over Hong Kong.

The six-nation Asia Cup tournament, hosted by the United Emirates, is a warm-up for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting next month.

