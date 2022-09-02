Ahsan for creation of dashboard for relief efforts on web portal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to create a dashboard on the web portal to provide updated information about the rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the country.

The minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the Flood Relief Committee on Thursday.

He said that the PDMAs should collaborate with NGOs to improve delivery of aid to the flood victims. He said that the latest situation of relief operations should be conveyed to the public.

He was of the opinion that institutions should make inter-connection effective so that resources are not wasted.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Federal Flood Relief to restore roads and electricity supply. He urged mobile phone companies to restore all affected towers immediately.

He said that the causes of flood deaths should be determined so that in future such incidents could be avoided.

