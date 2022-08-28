AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Website stealing SECP data blocked

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Saturday, managed to shut down the illegal website which had stolen companies’ data from the SECP’s website and gave free access to everybody through the said website.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken action on the complaint filed by the SECP against the “companieshouse.pk”. The website has been shut down and new precautionary measures have been placed to avert such instances in future. So far, the FIA has yet to take action against the said website. The IT department has put in place special measures to ensure that such kind of incidents should not take place in future.

Data stolen: SECP urges FIA, PTA to block website

The SECP had contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as well as, the PTA to initiate action against the said website and ensure its timely closure. The said website had stolen the data from the SECP and is now giving illegal access to the general public without any legal permission of the commission. The SECP had initiated all legal recourses against those involved in this unauthorised access. It must be emphasised that the SECP has attended to this matter with utmost urgency and will continue to ensure the integrity of its systems and data at the highest standards.

