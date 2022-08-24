Karachi local bodies elections postponed due to rains

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday postponed the second phase of Sindh local bodies election in Karachi due to rains and risk of urban flooding, reported Aaj News.

The decision was taken by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja while chairing a meeting.

This comes after the ECP moved the second phase of the Sindh local government elections from July 24 to August 28 citing “possible rains and bad weather”.

On Tuesday, the commission postponed elections in other areas due to weather concerns. These include: Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin and Sujawal.

Earlier this week, the Malir deputy commissioner told ECP that the ongoing monsoon spell had played havoc on the district and there were a number of populated areas which were inaccessible and deprived of basic amenities due to heavy downpour.

ECP postpones second phase of Sindh Local govt polls

Polling was due to be held in 16 districts of Sindh — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

Sindh LG polls: 2nd phase rescheduled for Aug 28

More rains are expected to lash the country in the coming days as the Met Office predicted that the monsoon system will remain active in the current week.