Sindh LG polls: 2nd phase rescheduled for Aug 28

Monitoring Desk 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved the second phase of the Sindh local government elections from July 24 to August 28 citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the Sindh.

According to a statement issued by the ECP’s spokesperson on Wednesday, the by-election for NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) was also rescheduled for August 21 due to weather conditions and Muharram.

The spokesperson said the decision was taken based on the report of Sindh’s chief secretary and provincial election commissioner, the public’s request and data from the meteorological department.

More rains will lash the country in the coming days as the Met Office predicted that the monsoon system will remain active in the current week.

