ECP postpones second phase of Sindh Local govt polls

  • Decision made in a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja Sultan
BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 06:24pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to postpone the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections in Hyderabad Division and other cities, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan.

Sindh LG polls: 2nd phase rescheduled for Aug 28

Earlier this week, the Malir deputy commissioner wrote a letter to the ECP, stating that the ongoing monsoon spell had played havoc on district Malir and there were a number of populated areas which are still inaccessible and deprived of basic amenities due to heavy downpour.

Polling was due to be held in total 16 districts — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division

Earlier, ECP moved the second phase of the Sindh local government elections from July 24 to August 28 citing “possible rains and bad weather” in Sindh.

According to a statement issued by the ECP’s spokesperson last month, the decision was taken based on the report of Sindh’s chief secretary and provincial election commissioner, the public’s request, and data from the meteorological department.

More rains will lash the country in the coming days as the Met Office predicted that the monsoon system will remain active in the current week.

