Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

Flood-hit areas of DG Khan, Rajanpur: Police rescue 2,200 people, 840 cattle

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

LAHORE: Police officers engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have rescued 2,200 people and 840 cattle and moved them to safer places during the last 24 hours.

A Punjab police spokesperson said on Sunday that relief activities in flood-hit areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur were currently underway, and a total of 1,225 police officials were assisting the local district administration in this regard.

He said that relief activities are going on in full swing by the police teams to help flood-affected citizens. During the last 24 hours, he said, a total of 2,200 people trapped in the flood water were saved and moved safer places along with 840 cattle.

The spokesperson said that DG Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem personally visited the flood-affected areas in Rajanpur and reviewed the facilities being provided at the flood relief camp established at Fazilpur. He said the RPO ordered the river outposts to be on high alert in view of the flood situation in Kacha area. He said the river outposts of Kutch area have been declared flood relief camps where special arrangements have been made to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

