SSGC restores supply of gas to Quetta, Mastung, Kalat & Pishin

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that gas supplies to Quetta, Mastung, Kalat and Pishin have been restored via 12” diameter pipeline. However weather is still bad and flow of water is very high, the Company said.

Complete situation can be assessed once weather improves after which repair work will start on 24” dia pipeline, it added. A 24 inch diameter gas pipeline was swept away by high flood water relay at Bolan Bibi Nani. Subsequent to this gas supply to Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Pishin and other areas had been suspended.

SSGC teams had rushed to this site in Bolan for restoration efforts.

