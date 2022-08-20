First official visit to Europe: Bilawal to discuss broadening of Pakistan’s key export destinations

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway would focus on “further deepening and broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a curtain raiser statement issued on Saturday, the ministry stated that the foreign minister was also scheduled to sign the ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on climate change cooperation, a priority area of the government.

Bilawal is scheduled to visit the four destinations from August 22-26. These countries are part of the foreign minister’s first official visit to Europe since assuming office.

“Besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues,” the document said.

Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden and Norway. These countries are home to sizeable Pakistani communities and besides, they are important destinations for local students to pursue higher education. Therefore, these four nations have significant investment ties with Pakistan.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the foreign minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media.

“The foreign minister’s visits will impart further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with these countries,” the curtain raiser said.

In conversation with visiting Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-RATS) Ruslan Mirzaev last week, Bilawal called for developing common approaches to address persistent and emerging challenges including the issue of terrorism and extremism through regional platforms such as SCO.

The foreign minister warmly welcomed the director and his delegation to Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the goals and purposes of the SCO Charter and the “Shanghai Spirit”.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of regional platforms such as SCO-RATS to promote coordinated efforts in countering terrorism and extremism. He stressed that no country can single-handedly solve complex peace and security issues in the region and highlighted the need for developing common approaches to address persistent, as well as, emerging challenges.