Pakistan

Bilawal reaches Phnom Penh

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Phnom Penh on Wednesday to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum Meeting (RFM) being held from 4-6 August 2022 and reinforce the country’s interest in the region and the importance it attaches to the forum.

The foreign minister was received by senior Cambodian officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to Cambodia Babar Thaheem.

On his way to Cambodia, the foreign minister made a brief stopover in Bangladesh’s Chattogram airport where he was received by Bangladesh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Hassan Mahmood.

The 29th Ministerial Meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the secretary-general of ASEAN.

At the ARF Ministerial, according to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

In Phnom Penh, the foreign minister will also meet with the prime minister and foreign minister of Cambodia and have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.

Established in 1994, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security. Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the Forum and regularly participates in its activities.

In his pre-departure statement, the Foreign Minister said he looks forward to attending the meeting and holding bilateral interactions with the representatives of ASEAN countries.

At the ARF Ministerial meeting, Bilawal will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

He will also meet with the prime minister and foreign minister of Cambodia and have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.

