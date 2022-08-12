Bilawal calls for ‘common approaches’ to tackle old, emerging challenges

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday called for developing common approaches to address persistent, as well as, emerging challenges, including the issue of terrorism and extremism through regional platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The foreign minister was speaking to the visiting Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-RATS) Ruslan Mirzaev, who called on him here at the Foreign Office.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister warmly welcomed the director and his delegation to Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the goals and purposes of the SCO Charter and the “Shanghai Spirit”.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of regional platforms such as SCO-RATS to promote coordinated efforts in countering terrorism and extremism. He stressed that no country can single-handedly solve complex peace and security issues in the region and highlighted the need for developing common approaches to address persistent, as well as, emerging challenges.

He appreciated the constructive role played by the Executive Committee of SCO-RATS in upholding the spirit of consensus and cooperation in achieving common objectives.

