Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, Aaj News reported.

In a statement today, ISPR said that intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists resulting in the killing of the two terrorists.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR said.

The statement added that these terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Last week, security forces killed a terrorist, also involved in the target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan District, during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.