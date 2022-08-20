AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Inter-Services Public Relations says these terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens
BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 12:51pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, Aaj News reported.

In a statement today, ISPR said that intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists resulting in the killing of the two terrorists.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR said.

The statement added that these terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Last week, security forces killed a terrorist, also involved in the target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan District, during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Pakistan ISPR North Waziristan

Comments

1000 characters

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Export strategy outlining actions, priorities unveiled

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

PMD warns Karachi at risk of urban flooding, water logging in next rain spell

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Read more stories