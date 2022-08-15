Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that a terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

As per a statement issued today, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists resulting in the killing of the terrorist, Radio Pakistan reported. The terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing said that he was also involved in the target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan District.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Last week, a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy of the Pakistan Army in the North Waziristan district of erstwhile Fata, leaving four soldiers martyred.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished. Those who embraced shahadat include Lance Naik Shahzaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Omair, and Sepoy Khurram