MoU signed: KCCI, AWT to carry out relief activities in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and Alamgir Welfare Trust (AWT) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out relief activities in the areas affected by recent rains and floods in Balochistan, Sindh and other parts of the country.

The MoU was inked by President KCCI, Muhammad Idrees and Chairman AWT, Chaudary Nisar Ahmed during a ceremony held at AWT Head Office. Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, Senior Vice-President KCCI Abdul Rehman Naqi, former president Shamim Ahmed Firpo, AWT organiser Rehan Yasin, KCCI managing committee members and others were also present on the occasion.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, while expressing deep sympathy with flood affectees, stated that the situation was extremely disturbing in many areas particularly Balochistan where around 80 percent of the villages have been completely wiped out by torrential rains and subsequent floods.

Chairman BMG said that KCCI’s donation of Rs 1 million may appear to be a meager contribution in front of the enormous efforts and huge funds being utilised by AWT for this noble cause.

KCCI will also look into the possibility of establishing a tent city in rain affected areas, he added.

General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil advised that anyone looking forward to provide assistance to the affectees can approach KCCI.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, in his comments, stated that this was not the first time as KCCI always responds, donates generously and quickly sends relief goods whenever natural calamities had struck our beloved motherland. Although KCCI was capable of dispatching relief goods on its own but this time, we decided to select Alamgir Trust as it was already efficiently carrying out relief activities and has a sound network in the calamity hit areas.

Chairman AWT Chaudry Nisar Ahmed, in his remarks said that the overall success and the efforts being made by AWT to serve the humanity became possible due to generosity of people from all walks of life particularly the members of the business community who wholeheartedly supported AWT in its quest to serve the humanity. He hoped that the support being extended to AWT would continue and grow further in future, which would enable the institution to take its humanitarian services and welfare activities to new heights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022