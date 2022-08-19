AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 19, 2022
Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4mn tonnes

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 02:50pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday.

The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.

The union’s statement said farmers had harvested a total of 25.7 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds so far.

That included 5.3 million tonnes of barley and 3 million tonnes of rapeseed, harvested from 98% of the sown area.

Wheat falls on weak US demand, Ukraine grain shipments

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021 including 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

The government has said that this year’s harvest could fall to about 65-67 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds.

