AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls on weak US demand, Ukraine grain shipments

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said.

Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as US harvest nears, while corn traded near even.

Economic uncertainty also hung over grain markets, as investors assessed recession risks and analysed minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 28-1/2 cents to $7.52 a bushel by 11:50 (1650 GMT), falling to its lowest since February 3, 2022.

CBOT soybeans added 8-3/4 cents to $13.98-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT corn traded 1/2 cent lower $6.11 a bushel.

Export sales of US wheat during the week ended August 11 were just 207,200, a marketing year low and down 46% from the prior 4-week average.

Demand for US wheat is further muted by a firmer US dollar.

Meanwhile, shipments of Ukrainian wheat continue to leave Black Sea ports, easing global demand. 25 vessels have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal.

“All of this is coming to a head,” said Mike Zuzolo, president at Global Commodity Analytics. “We’re really in some dangerous areas, technically.” Meanwhile, soybean export sales lent strength to soybean futures, with new crop sales to China boosting demand. US exporters sold nearly 1.4 million tonnes of soybeans last week, surpassing analyst expectations.

Expectations of rain and cooler temperatures in the coming week across parts of the US Midwest muted gains in soybeans and corn.

“We’ve got weather coming at us over the next couple days. That keeps things in check. It’ll be interesting to see how much moisture comes with this system,” said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.

US corn export sales reached 849,300 tonnes last week, in line with analyst expectations.

Wheat CBOT US Federal Reserve Ukraine grain shipments Mike Zuzolo

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat falls on weak US demand, Ukraine grain shipments

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories