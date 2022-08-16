AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Van Dijk says Nunez must ‘control himself’ after Liverpool red card

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 05:49pm

LONDON: Virgil van Dijk said new Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez must learn to “control himself” after being sent off for a reckless headbutt during Monday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan, who signed from Benfica in June, was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute at Anfield for his foul on Joachim Andersen and will serve a three-match ban.

Colombia’s Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser after Liverpool were reduced to 10 men to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first-half opener.

But the draw meant more dropped points for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have just two points after their first two matches of the Premier League season.

Klopp is already short of attacking options – Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were absent from the squad for the Palace game and Nunez will now miss games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Van Dijk said Nunez had the support of his teammates but must learn to stay calm.

“He’s got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way,” said the defender.

“He has to control himself, definitely. I think that’s a separate thing. He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

“It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again.”

Liverpool, who have been involved in a series of tight Premier League tussles with Manchester City in recent years, are already four points behind the defending champions and leaders.

But the Netherlands’ Van Dijk said it was too early to make firm predictions.

“We’ve played two games so far this season and there’s still a long way to go so anything can happen,” he said.

“That’s been shown over the last years so we’ll focus on ourselves.

“We don’t read what the others from the outside say about us because nobody knows what’s really going on.”

Liverpool Darwin Nunez Virgil van Dijk

Comments

1000 characters

Van Dijk says Nunez must ‘control himself’ after Liverpool red card

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

Remittance inflow declines 8.6% month-on-month in July, stands at $2.52bn

KSE-100 falls 0.42% in turbulent session

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Overdue receivables’ payment: Hubco accuses CPPA-G of being ‘unfair’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook persists

Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Read more stories