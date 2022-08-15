75th Anniversary of Independence: A Roller-Coaster Ride

TEXT: 75 years of Pakistan’s roller coaster ride, with more lows than highs, seem to now witness a transition not ever seen before. Pakistan constitutionally is supposed to be a parliamentary republic with its political system primarily based on an elected form of governance. However, the last 75 years has seen thirty Prime Ministers (7 caretakers) and three dictators.

The perceived democracy with different attempted arrangements has culminated to a point where all stake holders are forced to now focus their attention on the ever-increasing expectations of the young managers of tomorrow. With 60% of the population under the age of 30 and on whose shoulders rests the future of Pakistan are now conscious of the historical past which has led the country to where it stands today and what needs to be done for it to be positioned where it rightly should be, given both the human and natural resources available.

Thanks to the surge of information flow and the means of communication available through social media and the daily never-ending debates on electronic media placing the arguments which has provided the young mind the means to assess for themselves and change their perception of the world and compare with the country they live in and perceive their own future.

The checkered past of 75 years cannot continue and must adopt to present day demands as soon as possible since they understand that rule of law and fair treatment to all citizens are considered as the basic principles of good governance for the progress of a nation and any deviation from which causes political instability, and which adversely impacts economic growth.

Helplessness and despair of the past is fast giving way to optimism, hope and above all confidence that impediments in the way of progress can, and should be, removed. The youth of Pakistan understand that a nation of over 220 million, acknowledged to be the fifth largest country amongst the 183 in the world, with all the natural resources available at its disposal including a coastline of over 1100 km, needs to change its path to conform with the contemporary needs. They recognize that 75 years is long enough time for a country to set its direction right.

Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources which, besidesvast & amplevirgin land, has copper fields, salt ranges, coal mines, cost line with aquatic products available & stretching over 1100 Km, gas reserves and the like and consequently has well established industrial base for textiles, cement, fertilizer, steel, sugar, engineering goods, leather and the list continues with industrial units providing value added goods. It has the ability to become the breadbasket for the world given the productive agriculture land with the largest irrigation system already in place.

Pakistan has an extraordinary and magnificent variety of landscapes ranging from five of the highest mountain peaks in the world to some of the largest and unique plateaus in the west and finally, an awe-inspiring flat Indus plains in the east. Pakistan is a kaleidoscope of some of the most diverse natural beauty in the world; it's a cradle of ancient civilizations and a 'melting pot' of religions and cultures. All this protectedand guarded by amilitary of over 600,000 known to be the best amongst the world armies. All that is needed is to market Pakistan for the potential it holds.

The young mind then questions as to why Pakistan’s survival depends upon partly handouts from “other sources”? Reading a headline in a leading daily of Pakistan recently “Eyeing $4bn from friendly countries” and the story mainly about the pressing needjust to survive engagesthe young mind to arrive at the conclusion that something enormously wrong needs to be corrected. Examining the past 75 years, they see the country had 30 civilian governments given 42 years of rule making an average of 1.4 years for each. Disruption in continuity has mainly been blamed on prejudices, nepotism and misgovernance.

The common and bottom line in demand by the youngsters now is to assess performance and see progress by their political leaders which can change their lives for the better. Responding, and contrary to the past practices, political parties are now more serious towards their manifesto. Hollow slogans to just gain popularity are no longer accepted as an element of debate and their accountability has set in. State institutions too are conscious of their responsibilities and are actively pursuing to change the status quo accordingly. Pakistan isin a state of transition and the long-awaited evolution process towards needed improvement is now on fast track.

Nahin Hai Na Umeed Iqbal Apni Kasht-e-Veeran Se, Zara Num Ho To Yeh Mitti Bari Zarkhez Hay Saqi

Writer is a member of several Bi-Lateral Business Forums and Managing Director of Technology Links. [email protected]

