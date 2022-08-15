Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces repulsed terrorists’ mid night attack on a security post in general area of Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan, resulting in martyrdom of two personnel and injuries to an officer.

“On night 13/14 August 22, Terrorists fire raided a security forces post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

As a follow up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well, it added.

During the skirmish, it stated that two valiant sons of the soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom besides Major Umer who got injured while causing losses to the terrorists.

“At the eve of 75th Independence Day, Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR further stated.

