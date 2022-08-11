AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
Pakistan

Four soldiers martyred in Waziristan suicide attack

NNI Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

RAWALPINDI: A suicide bomber targeted a security convoy of the Pakistan Army in the North Waziristan district of erstwhile Fata, leaving four soldiers martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished. Those who embraced shahadat include Lance Naik Shahzaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Omair, and Sepoy Khurram.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack. Reiterating the nation’s firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty to grant the martyrs higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.

“The whole nation including me is saddened by the martyrdom of four soldiers in a suicide attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. We pray to Almighty to accept the sacrifices of these martyrs for the defense and peace of the country and grant patience to their families. The martyrs are the crown of our heads,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

