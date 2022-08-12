AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares post fifth straight weekly gain on industrial boost

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 04:15pm

Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than four-month peak on Friday, as industrial companies jumped, with the benchmark index logging its their fifth straight weekly gain.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 3.7% at 9,027.48, clocking its longest gaining streak since mid-January 2021.

The index added 8.3% for the week, its best week since week-ending May 13.

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he sought temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month.

Sri Lanka is due to restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August in the hope of securing $3 billion in funding.

Sri Lanka shares close at four-month peak as industrials gain

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated the vital tourism industry, and by tax cuts pushed through by the government of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings was the top boost, gaining 7.8%.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 209.9 from 115.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 6.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.83 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 570.1 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 5.93 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares post fifth straight weekly gain on industrial boost

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'

UK economy closes in on recession

COAS Gen Bajwa attends passing out parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to replace Russian rockets

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories