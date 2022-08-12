AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
US oil targets $90.72-$91.84 range

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:07am

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $92.96 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $90.72-$91.84 range.

An expanding wedge may have completed, as it could be well broken down into five waves.

The wave v seems to have failed to break the upper trendline of the pattern.

The failure further suggests the completion of the wedge.

A preceding pennant indicates a target zone of $81.26-$83.50, as a result, the wedge is also considered as a bearish continuation pattern.

A break above $95.19 may lead to a gain to $96.57.

On the daily chart, oil climbed above a falling channel and moved into the range of the duplicated upper channel.

US oil may retest support at $87.11

It could be too early to target $104.39, as oil may pull back towards $91.74 first.

A false break above $91.74 will be confirmed if the pullback becomes too deep.

The downtrend from $104.39 is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling into a zone of $71.27-$83.92.

This bearish wave count will have to be revised, if the contract manages to hover above $91.74 over the next few days.

US oil

