US oil may retest support at $87.11

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $87.11 per barrel, a break below which may open the way towards $84.88.

The contract is riding on a wave c which may extend into $81.26-$83.50 range, as suggested by a bearish pennant.

The bounce triggered by the support at $87.11 could have very little impact on the this wave.

The bounce may extend. But the extension is expected to be confined within a range of $87.11-$90.72.

A break above $90.72 could lead to a gain into $91.84-$92.96 range.

On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling into a zone of $62.89 to $71.76.

Oil bounces as China, US data ease recession concerns

A falling channel suggests a target at $71.76 as well. The drop seems be slowing around the support at $86.11. Oil may have entered a consolidation mode.

The consolidation could be a prelude to another round of deep fall.