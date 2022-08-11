AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
World

Taliban cleric killed in blast in Kabul: intelligence official

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 05:56pm

KABUL: A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday, according to an intelligence official.

Abdul Rahman, the head of intelligence for the district in the Afghan capital where the blast took place, confirmed the death.

Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attack had taken place in a religious seminary in the Afghan capital when a man who had previously lost his leg had detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast and the sources said the Taliban was investigating.

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured

