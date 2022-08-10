AGL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
Pakistan

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department issues alert of water logging, urban flooding
BR Web Desk Published 10 Aug, 2022 02:16pm

Karachi and other parts of Sindh witnessed on Wednesday a fresh rain spell as monsoon currents continued to penetrate the province, triggering a fresh wave of fear of waterlogging and urban flooding.

Clifton, Malir, Korangi, Quaidabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gurumandir, Numaish, Golimar, Orangi Town recorded moderate to heavy downpour.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert and flagged the risk of water-logging/urban flooding in low lying areas of Sindh including Karachi.

“The monsoon currents continue to penetrate Sindh and are likely to become stronger from tomorrow,” the PMD said.

Widespread rains predicted for Sindh

Under the influence of this weather system rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate (isolate heavy) falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari and Thatta districts.

Moreover, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts and Karachi division are likely to witness intense and widespread rainfall till August 14, the PMD said.

More rains expected from 10th to 13th August

“Rainfall intensity will increase from 12 August in north eastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream,” it said.

“Heavy falls may create water-logging/ urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the forecast period.”

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam & downstream.

The PMD cautioned the fishermen and advised them to take extra care as the sea conditions were likely to become rough/ very rough during 11-14 August.

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have already killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit.

Earlier, government agencies and the army set up aid and relief camps in flood hit regions, and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.

Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said then.

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said.

Balochistan received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

Similarly, Karachi witnessed urban flooding after disastrous rains that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Monsoon rains usually create havoc in the city, Sindh's provincial capital, as water accumulates in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas is suspended.

