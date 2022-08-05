AGL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.45%)
ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
AVN 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.77%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.19%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
EPCL 69.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.86%)
FCCL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.91%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.35%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.12%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.07%)
GTECH 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.31%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
PAEL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
PRL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.79%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
TRG 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
UNITY 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.95%)
WAVES 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.01%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 62 (1.51%)
BR30 15,346 Increased By 215.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 41,953 Increased By 527.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 15,824 Increased By 164 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Reuters Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 03:19pm

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood hit regions, and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.

Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.

NDMA puts death toll from rains, flash floods at 337

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

Pakistan NDMA monsoon rains flash floods Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Balochistan flood

Comments

1000 characters

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains positive momentum, appreciates to 223 level

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Weak PKR exacts a toll on Wapda’s Eurobond as well

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

Read more stories