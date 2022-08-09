Widespread rains predicted for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Monday predicted rains, accompanied by strong winds, for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

In its advisory, it said there were chances of rain at a few places in Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

It predicted rain coupled with strong winds for the Potohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab during the next 24 hours. Likewise, the weather department also forecasts thundershowers for Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar and Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the aforementioned period.

It further said that rains and strong winds were also expected at a few places in Zhob, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela in Balochistan. Widespread rains were predicted for the entire Sindh during the next 24 hours.