All six aboard martyred in relief operation

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing last evening in Balochistan crashed, leaving six military personnel martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military chopper had gone missing as it was en-route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country. Above normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year, killing hundreds of people so far and wreaking havoc, particularly in Balochistan.

The army has remained involved in rescue and relief efforts there.

The ISPR, in a statement, said that the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found at Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. It said that the accident occurred due to “bad weather” as per the initial investigation. A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan, had lost contact with Air Traffic Control wee Monday evening.

All six officers and soldiers, including Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, embraced martyrdom, the military media wing added.

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

According to ISPR, Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Maj Gen) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced martyrdom.

The monsoon flooding, which began in mid-June, has killed almost 500 people so far in Pakistan, with at least 149 dead in Balochistan alone.

President Dr Arif Alvi made a telephone call to COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered his condolences over the demise of six army officials in the tragic incident.

All the personnel on board the helicopter embraced martyrdom, the COAS confirmed, adding that the incident took place due to bad weather and poor visibility during the rescue and relief operation in the province. He maintained that the wreckage of the copper has been recovered.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation is deeply grieved by the martyrdom of Lt Gen Ali and five other officers of the Pakistan Army.

“They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of (the) soil. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families!” he wrote on Twitter.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of the martyred military personnel.

Following the tragic incident, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

The former prime minister, in a statement on Twitter, said: “Tragic news about the army aviation helicopter crash and the martyrdom of all six on board. My condolences and prayers to the families of the martyrs.”

“I had the privilege of knowing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali whom I found to be a thorough professional and an upright, honest human being,” added Khan.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also offered his condolences over the deaths of the Army official in the incident.