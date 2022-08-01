AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

  • Commander 12 Corps was on board, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Updated August 1, 2022 11:23pm

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter carrying six people went missing on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a Twitter post.

"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC," the tweet added.

The statement further added that six individuals, including Commander 12 Corps, were onboard the missing flight.

It said that the missing helicopter was "supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan."

"Search operation is underway. DTF," the statement concluded.

ISPR Commander 12 Corps

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

Pakistan is absolutely going to make each and every payment: Miftah Ismail

Imran Khan announces protest outside ECP office in Islamabad on August 4

Inflation in Pakistan hits 24.9% in July, a 14-year high

Rupee's recovery continues, gains marginally to close at 238.84

Oil sinks after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

Chaudhry Shujaat hints at amending party constitution to regain control

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Mixed session observed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.19%

Pakistan Army, PLA relationship to contribute towards safeguarding 'collective interests': COAS

Read more stories