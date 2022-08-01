Pakistan Army helicopter with six onboard goes missing: ISPR

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter carrying six people went missing on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed in a Twitter post.

"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC," the tweet added.

The statement further added that six individuals, including Commander 12 Corps, were onboard the missing flight.

It said that the missing helicopter was "supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan."

"Search operation is underway. DTF," the statement concluded.