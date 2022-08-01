Bouzkova wins first WTA title at home in Prague

PRAGUE: Marie Bouzkova claimed the first WTA title of her career at home in Prague on Sunday, sweeping past Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

The eighth-seed won through 6-0, 6-3 against her opponent, seeded seventh, to lift the trophy in her fourth final after runner-up finishes at Guadalajara, Mexico this season, Melbourne last year and Monterrey in 2020.

The player from Prague becomes the fifth Czech to win the hard-court tournament which debuted at tour-level in 2015, joining Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Bouzkova, 24, reached the quarter-finals in Wimbledon before falling to finalist Ons Jabeur in three sets.