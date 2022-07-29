AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 78.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.69%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.49%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
MLCF 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
OGDC 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.72%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.63%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,985 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 14,653 Increased By 69.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 40,311 Increased By 34.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,317 Increased By 13.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil still targets $109.78-$110.51 range

Brent oil still targets a range of $109.78-$110.51 per barrel, driven by a wave c. The uptrend from $94.50 looks...
Reuters 29 Jul, 2022

Brent oil still targets a range of $109.78-$110.51 per barrel, driven by a wave c.

The uptrend from $94.50 looks incomplete.

The trend consists of three waves. The current wave c is expected to travel to $109.78, its 100% projection level.

The contract may extend its gains to $110.51, as a retracement analysis on the fall from $120.41 reveals a break above $107.46.

The break opened the way towards $110.51.

The pattern from the July 6 low of $98.50 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when oil climbs above the target zone.

It will suggest an aggressive target of $120.41.

Brent oil may rise into $109.78-$110.51 range

Support is at $106.67, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $104.75-$105.71 range.

On the daily chart, the nature of the rise from $94.50 remains unclear.

This rise could be a part of a big wave (C) from $125.19, or a continuation of a medium-term uptrend.

These two classifications would lead to two opposite outlooks.

As far as the short-term perspective is concerned, oil may rise into $110.51-$114.30 range.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil still targets $109.78-$110.51 range

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Nepra officials express divergent views on ‘usefulness’ of IGCEP

Read more stories