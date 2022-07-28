Yasin Malik shifted to hospital due to health problems

ISLAMABAD: Illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was shifted to a hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated at New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail where he was on a hunger strike for past many days.

According to Kashmir media service, Yasin Malik was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi this evening by the authorities after he remained on an indefinite hunger strike since July 22.

He stopped eating food since 22nd July saying that his case was not being investigated properly. Yasin Malik has refused to eat on Friday and declared an indefinite hunger strike.