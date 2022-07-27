AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf indexes rise as solid corporate earnings boost Dubai

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

Most major Gulf indexes closed higher on Wednesday, with the Saudi market extending gains on the back of steady oil prices, while Dubai’s index was supported by solid corporate earnings.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.7%, with country’s luxury property developer Retal Urban Development Company increasing 1% and Saudi Electricity up 1.5%.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s biggest lender, jumped 1.7% after its second-quarter net profit almost doubled.

Bolstered by its banking stocks, the Qatari benchmark climbed 1.7%, led by a 2.6% jump in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 3.8% leap in Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan.

In Dubai, the main share index gained 0.4%, helped by a 1.5% hike in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.9% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank after the lender posted second-quarter net profit of 1.34 billion dirhams ($365 million), up from 1.01 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Most Gulf bourses rebound on rising crude prices

Cooling solutions provider Tabreed rose 2.6% after it posted a quarterly net profit of 152.2 million dirhams, compared with 148 million dirhams a year earlier, and the board approved an increase in the foreign ownership limit to 100%.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.3%, led by a 2.7% increase in ADNOC Drilling after it announced $2 billion in contracts to enable the delivery of ADNOC’s Ghasha offshore mega gas project.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was weighed down by a 0.4% decline in e-payment platform Fawry Banking and Payment Technology Services.

============================================
SAUDI ARABIA   was up 0.7% to 12,052 points
ABU DHABI      was up 0.3% to 9,575 points
DUBAI          rose 0.4% to 3,261 points
QATAR          gained 1.7% to 13,103 points
EGYPT          fell 0.7% to 9,288 points
BAHRAIN        advanced 0.4% to 1,905 points
OMAN           climbed 2% to 4,509 points
KUWAIT         edged up 0.3% to 8,639 points
============================================
Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index Abu Dhabi’s index Gulf indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Most major Gulf indexes rise as solid corporate earnings boost Dubai

Govt to lift ban on certain imports in coming days: Miftah Ismail

New historic low: Rupee plummets further, closes at 236.02 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to provide maximum relief to people affected by rains

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

G7 aim to have price cap on Russian oil in place before Dec 5

Gold price per tola breaches Rs150,000 for the first time in Pakistan

UAE and Iran discuss boosting ties ahead of possible ambassador return

Read more stories