AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in US settlement

Reuters Updated 25 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Uber Technologies Inc on Friday accepted responsibility for covering up a 2016 data breach that affected 57 million passengers and drivers, as part of a settlement with U.S. prosecutors to avoid criminal charges.

In entering a non-prosecution agreement, Uber admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 hacking to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, even though the agency had been investigating the ride-sharing company’s data security.

US Attorney Stephanie Hinds in San Francisco said Uber waited about a year to report the breach, after installing new executive leadership who “established a strong tone from the top” regarding ethics and compliance.

Hinds said the decision not to criminally charge Uber reflected new management’s prompt investigation and disclosures, and Uber’s 2018 agreement with the FTC to maintain a comprehensive privacy program for 20 years.

The San Francisco-based company is also cooperating with the prosecution of a former security chief, Joseph Sullivan, over his alleged role in concealing the hacking.

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sullivan was originally indicted in September 2020. Prosecutors said Sullivan arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin and have them sign nondisclosure agreements that falsely stated they had not stolen data. read more

Uber had a bounty program designed to reward security researchers who report flaws, but not to cover up data thefts.

In September 2018, Uber paid $148 million to settle claims by all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., that it was too slow to disclose the hacking.

Uber shares closed down 93 cents at $23.30 on Friday. The non-prosecution agreement was disclosed after U.S. markets closed.

US prosecutors Uber Technologies Inc Uber data breach Uber passengers Uber drivers US Federal Trade Commission

Comments

Comments are closed.

Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in US settlement

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories