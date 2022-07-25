AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

17 technical training institutes handed over to KP-TEVTA

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors (BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has approved the handing over of the remaining 17 technical training institutes operating under KP System of Technical & Vocational Education and Training to the authority.

The board after holding discussion on all agenda items regarding the regularization of recruitment in various cadres in KP-TEVA and creation of new vacancies in the newly merged decided that industries and finance and other concerned departments should sit together to resolve all matters within a period of two weeks and then present it for final approval.

The 19th meeting of the BoD of KP-TEVTA was held here the other day with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Besides, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Planning & Development (P&D) Mahmood Shah and Secretary Industries Saqib Raza other members of the board also attended. The meeting reviewed progress on the implementation of decision taken in last meeting of the board and after threadbare discussion on agenda items, approved some of them.

During briefing on the implementation of decisions taken in last meeting, the board was told that all decisions including KP-TEVTA regulations have been implemented. The board also approved the formation of a monitoring & evaluation committee for KP-TEVTA.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is taking result-oriented steps for promotion of technical education, whose aim is to impart technical skills to youth.

He said that technical educational institutes of the province would be brought at par with the needs of modern era, so the youth should not face any hardship ion finding employment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan KP TEVTA Masood Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

17 technical training institutes handed over to KP-TEVTA

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories