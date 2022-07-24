Maryam links crisis to SC ruling on dissidents

LAHORE: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz claimed on Saturday that the current political chaos and instability begins with the court’s decision, which issued an arbitrary interpretation of the Constitution to not count the votes of voluntary voters.

In a post on Twitter, she said that no one should expect them to bow down to one-sided decisions. “If the court under pressure from the threats, intimidation and abusive language repeatedly take certain decisions through the same bench, deny their own decisions and put all the weight in one part of the scale, then the expectation should not be made from the party’s leadership to bow their heads in front of such unilateral decision,” she said. “Enough is enough,” she also wrote.

Maryam further wrote that it is being reinterpreted to benefit Imran Khan again like in the past, which is not acceptable.

