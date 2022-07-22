AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may revisit July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 3,706 ringgit and fall towards the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at 4,057 ringgit.

The failures suggest either a completion of the bounce from 3,489 ringgit or a prevailing bearish sentiment.

Even if the uptrend from 3,489 ringgit has only completed its first part and may extend at a later stage, the contract is likely to approach 3,489 ringgit again for forming a solid bottom before rising.

Palm oil closes nearly 3pc lower on bearish price outlook

Resistance is at 3,840 ringgit, a break above which may lead to a gain to 4,057 ringgit. On the daily chart, the attempt to escape from a narrow channel failed.

The downtrend from 6,698 ringgit may have resumed. It is expected to develop further in the channel.

Only a break above 4,070 ringgit could confirm the completion of a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may revisit July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

Read more stories