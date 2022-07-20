AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil closes nearly 3pc lower on bearish price outlook

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell as much as 3.8% on Tuesday, as Indonesia’s export levy removal and a likely delay in its B35 biodiesel programme hurt sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 110 ringgit, or 2.79%, to 3,835 ringgit ($862.19) a tonne, snapping a two-day rise. The contract fell after a leading analyst Dorab Mistry forecast that prices would likely continue to fall towards 3,000 ringgit a tonne, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

“Although possible buying from India and China, a wide price spread with soy oil, and any adverse weather concerns may help support the market.” Asian buyers are ramping up palm oil purchases after prices corrected to their lowest in a year and as top producer Indonesia has scrapped levies on exports until Aug. 31.

Indonesia is also “very likely” to delay the rollout of biodiesel with 35% palm oil content, known as B35, which was previously expected to start on July 20.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has maintained its August export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular showed.

The world’s second largest producer is losing around 57,880 tonnes of palm oil fruit each day due to an acute shortage of labour, Malaysia’s commodities minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

Zuraida warned Malaysia’s palm oil exports to China will continue to be affected by global economic challenges and overall imports in the world’s second-largest buyer will likely decline.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil rates Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil closes nearly 3pc lower on bearish price outlook

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories