CBOT corn targets $5.34-1/4 to $5.54 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn is expected to break a support at $5.66-1/4 per bushel and fall towards $5.34-1/4 to $5.54 range.

A bearish triangle has been confirmed, which suggests a target of $5.34-1/4.

The immediate target will be $5.54, which looks an easy on Friday.

The triangle makes a part of a pennant which developed from $7.54-1/4.

The latter suggests a much lower target of $4.89-3/4.

Resistance is at $5.73-3/4, a break above which may lead to a gain to $5.86-1/4.

On the daily chart, the downtrend remains steady within a falling channel.

It is riding on a wave e, which may travel to $5.21-3/4, as pointed by the channel.

A previous wave 4 unfolded within a range from $4.73-1/2 to $5.55-1/2, which indicates a further fall as well.