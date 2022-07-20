AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,493 Increased By 103.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 46.4 (0.3%)
CBOT corn to fall towards $5.54

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn is expected to break a support at $5.86-1/4 per bushel and fall towards $5.54. The...
Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn is expected to break a support at $5.86-1/4 per bushel and fall towards $5.54.

The consolidation above the support has almost been done. It has been shaped into a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $5.34-1/4.

Along with the preceding fall from $7.54-1/4, the triangle makes up a pennant, which suggests a much lower target of $4.90.

Resistance is at $6.06, a break above which may lead to a gain into $6.18-1/4 to $6.38 range.

Corn drops as US crop report eases supply concerns; wheat down

On the daily chart, the strong support at $5.95 looks unable to hold after repeated attacks by bears.

A downward wave e is unfolding within a falling channel, towards $5.21-3/4.

With the deep fall on Tuesday, the chance of a bounce towards $6.30 has been wiped out.

soyabean corn price

