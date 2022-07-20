AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jul 20, 2022
Technology

Violations of Community Guidelines: TikTok removes nearly 12.5m videos in Q1 of 2022

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: TikTok has removed nearly 12.5 million videos from Pakistan in Q1 2022 for Community Guidelines violations.

According to the details, popular short-form video platform TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q1 2022 (January-March 2022), including updates on its commitment to support the safety of the community and foster kindness on the platform.

The report said that Pakistan had a removal rate of 96.5 percent before any views and 97.3 percent before 24 hours. Whereas, 98.5 percent proactive removal rate was used by TikTok to remove 12,490,309 Pakistani videos.

With these figures, Pakistan ranks second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q1 2022, following the US which ranks first with 14,044,224 videos removed. In this quarter, 102,305,516 videos were removed globally, which represents about one percent of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

The videos were removed because they violated TikTok’s robust set of community guidelines that are designed to foster an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity.

The report also revealed that in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, TikTok’s safety team focused on the Ukraine war and removed 41,191 videos, 87 percent of which violated its policies against harmful misinformation.

TikTok also labeled content from 49 Russian state-controlled media accounts. The platform also identified and removed six networks and 204 accounts globally for coordinated efforts to influence public opinion and mislead users about their identities.

